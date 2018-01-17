Coat drive keeps York residents warm during Toronto deep freeze

York South-Weston-area organizations have banded together to keep community members protected from Toronto’s chilly temperatures this season.
An entire team, 12 Division community police liaison committee (CPLC), the Learning Enrichment Foundation (LEF), Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and the Weston King Neighbourhood Centre, among others, has been involved in a coat drive, which began in October and culminated in a celebratory event on Friday, Jan. 12.
TTC staff at the Mount Dennis Bus Garage raised enough money to purchase 360 coats in a variety of sizes while 60 more were donated.
“So far, we’ve given out 100 coats to the TDSB,” Ray Stephens, LEF manager, told the Guardian on Tuesday, Jan. 16.
It’s people like Khadra Hussein, a community support worker for the TDSB’s Model Schools for Inner Cities program, who knows which students need coats.
“I can see the pain on the children’s faces,” she said.
The coats also go to newcomers who access LEF’s settlement services, Stephens said.
Initiated four years ago, the drive was spearheaded by a TTC bus driver who noticed some of his passengers shivering without the proper outerwear.
Hats, mitts and scarves are now being collected and can be dropped off at 12 Division.
York South-Weston-area organizations have banded together to keep community members protected from Toronto’s chilly temperatures this season.
An entire team, 12 Division community police liaison committee (CPLC), the Learning Enrichment Foundation (LEF), Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and the Weston King Neighbourhood Centre, among others, has been involved in a coat drive, which began in October and culminated in a celebratory event on Friday, Jan. 12.
TTC staff at the Mount Dennis Bus Garage raised enough money to purchase 360 coats in a variety of sizes while 60 more were donated.
“So far, we’ve given out 100 coats to the TDSB,” Ray Stephens, LEF manager, told the Guardian on Tuesday, Jan. 16.
It’s people like Khadra Hussein, a community support worker for the TDSB’s Model Schools for Inner Cities program, who knows which students need coats.
“I can see the pain on the children’s faces,” she said.
The coats also go to newcomers who access LEF’s settlement services, Stephens said.
Initiated four years ago, the drive was spearheaded by a TTC bus driver who noticed some of his passengers shivering without the proper outerwear.
Hats, mitts and scarves are now being collected and can be dropped off at 12 Division.
York South-Weston-area organizations have banded together to keep community members protected from Toronto’s chilly temperatures this season.
An entire team, 12 Division community police liaison committee (CPLC), the Learning Enrichment Foundation (LEF), Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and the Weston King Neighbourhood Centre, among others, has been involved in a coat drive, which began in October and culminated in a celebratory event on Friday, Jan. 12.
TTC staff at the Mount Dennis Bus Garage raised enough money to purchase 360 coats in a variety of sizes while 60 more were donated.
“So far, we’ve given out 100 coats to the TDSB,” Ray Stephens, LEF manager, told the Guardian on Tuesday, Jan. 16.
It’s people like Khadra Hussein, a community support worker for the TDSB’s Model Schools for Inner Cities program, who knows which students need coats.
“I can see the pain on the children’s faces,” she said.
The coats also go to newcomers who access LEF’s settlement services, Stephens said.
Initiated four years ago, the drive was spearheaded by a TTC bus driver who noticed some of his passengers shivering without the proper outerwear.
Hats, mitts and scarves are now being collected and can be dropped off at 12 Division.