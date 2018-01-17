Coat drive keeps York residents warm during Toronto deep freeze

York South-Weston-area organizations have banded together to keep community members protected from Toronto’s chilly temperatures this season.

An entire team, 12 Division community police liaison committee (CPLC), the Learning Enrichment Foundation (LEF), Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and the Weston King Neighbourhood Centre, among others, has been involved in a coat drive, which began in October and culminated in a celebratory event on Friday, Jan. 12.

TTC staff at the Mount Dennis Bus Garage raised enough money to purchase 360 coats in a variety of sizes while 60 more were donated.

“So far, we’ve given out 100 coats to the TDSB,” Ray Stephens, LEF manager, told the Guardian on Tuesday, Jan. 16.