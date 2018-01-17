Suspects wanted by Toronto police after thefts of pricey purses, pens

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help identifying suspects after a man and woman stole pricey purses and pens from downtown stores.

According to police, a man and woman stole two Valentino handbags worth more than $10,000 from a store in the area of Queen and Bay streets Saturday, Nov. 25.

Police further allege the same man pried open a display case and stole six Mont Blanc pens worth $7,710 from a jewelry store in the area of King and Bay streets Friday, Dec. 22.

Investigators released photos of two suspects Wednesday, Jan. 17.