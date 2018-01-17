Suspects wanted by Toronto police after thefts of pricey purses, pens

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help identifying suspects after a man and woman stole pricey purses and pens from downtown stores.
According to police, a man and woman stole two Valentino handbags worth more than $10,000 from a store in the area of Queen and Bay streets Saturday, Nov. 25.
Police further allege the same man pried open a display case and stole six Mont Blanc pens worth $7,710 from a jewelry store in the area of King and Bay streets Friday, Dec. 22.
Investigators released photos of two suspects Wednesday, Jan. 17.
The man was described by police as approximately 35-to-40 years old, and between five-foot-eleven and six-foot. He wore a long black winter coat, black baseball cap and eye glasses.
The woman was described as approximately 30-to-35 years old, and between five-foot-seven and five-foot-ten, with a pale complexion. She wore a black jacket, ripped blue jeans and knee-high boots.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact 52 Division police at 416-808-5200. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
