Justin Trudeau visits Tamil community in Scarborough

Justin Trudeau paid tribute to Greater Toronto’s Tamil community and its achievements Tuesday at a North Scarborough banquet hall.

Canada’s prime minister was celebrating both Tamil Heritage Month and Thai Pongal, a harvest festival and among the most important times of year for Tamils in Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu.

Trudeau, who has visited Scarborough before to celebrate Tamil culture in Canada - he dropped in for the Canadian Tamil Congress’ Tamil Fest on Markham Road - got a warm reception at the event hosted by Scarborough-Rouge Park MP Gary Anandasangaree.

January is dedicated as a heritage month for Tamil-Canadians by Toronto, Ontario and the federal government in Ottawa.