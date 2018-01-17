Justin Trudeau visits Tamil community in Scarborough

Justin Trudeau paid tribute to Greater Toronto’s Tamil community and its achievements Tuesday at a North Scarborough banquet hall.
Canada’s prime minister was celebrating both Tamil Heritage Month and Thai Pongal, a harvest festival and among the most important times of year for Tamils in Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu.
Trudeau, who has visited Scarborough before to celebrate Tamil culture in Canada - he dropped in for the Canadian Tamil Congress’ Tamil Fest on Markham Road - got a warm reception at the event hosted by Scarborough-Rouge Park MP Gary Anandasangaree.
January is dedicated as a heritage month for Tamil-Canadians by Toronto, Ontario and the federal government in Ottawa.
On Monday, the Toronto sign outside City Hall was lit in red and yellow in honour of Toronto's Tamil community.
