Police locate the mother of infant allegedly abandoned behind plaza

Toronto Police have found the mother of an infant apparently abandoned at a Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West commercial complex Jan. 16.

According to Toronto police, the mother of the child required medical attention and she is receiving it. The infant, believed to be a newborn, was found by police at a “place of safety” according to spokesperson Constable David Hopkinson, after they'd received reports that the child was abandoned at the rear of the plaza, at about 11 a.m.

“We rushed to the place of safety, and the baby's health was in jeopardy so he or she was transported by emergency run,” said Hopkinson.

The infant arrived at hospital in stable condition, but his or her condition rapidly deteriorated to critical condition.