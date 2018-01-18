People near Victoria Park Station worry TTC commuter lot will vanish

Condominium residents near Victoria Park station are asking Build Toronto to share its plans for the station’s commuter parking lot and bus terminal.

The City of Toronto considers the 2.1-acre property at 777 Victoria Park Ave., south of the subway station, “underutilized” and Build Toronto, a city agency, wants to redevelop it with residences, retail and community space.

Some residences will be affordable housing, Build Toronto says on its website.

People living in a condo at 757 Victoria Park Ave. hope to hear more during a community meeting in the building on Monday, Jan. 22.

“We just want to know what the plan is,” said Cindy Beman, condo board chairperson.

Residents say the lot, where workers were noticed taking soil samples last summer, is heavily used by commuters from the Beach and elsewhere.

Though Build Toronto’s description said the agency “will be looking at integrating the existing TTC services and parking into a new residential development,” condo directors worry there’ll be fewer commuter spots, causing drivers to congest area streets and park illegally.

A spokesperson for Build Toronto couldn’t be reached for comment.

Michelle Holland, local councillor, said she believed redevelopment proposals for the lot are in the “very first stages,” and she’ll try to keep TTC lots in the area intact until the Crosstown light-rail-transit line is finished. The closure of a commuter lot at Kennedy station for Crosstown construction has put pressure on other lots.

