Heritage vote deferred on century-old Junction bank building

Etobicoke York Community Council voted this week to defer until next month its decision on heritage designation of a century-old bank building of “grand institutional character” in the Junction.

Property owner Nick Di Donato, a well-known heritage preservationist of Toronto buildings, including city-owned Liberty Grand and Casa Loma, asked councillors for a deferral until his committee of adjustment setback application on the 2896 Dundas St. W. at Keele Street property is heard on Jan. 25.

City heritage staff’s recommendation to heritage designate his property took him by surprise, Di Donato said.

“Heritage preservation services and I have been in discussions for four or five months,” he said. “I wasn’t told about this. I asked them for a meeting last week, but they said they weren’t available.