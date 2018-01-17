Heritage vote deferred on century-old Junction bank building

Etobicoke York Community Council voted this week to defer until next month its decision on heritage designation of a century-old bank building of “grand institutional character” in the Junction.
Property owner Nick Di Donato, a well-known heritage preservationist of Toronto buildings, including city-owned Liberty Grand and Casa Loma, asked councillors for a deferral until his committee of adjustment setback application on the 2896 Dundas St. W. at Keele Street property is heard on Jan. 25.
City heritage staff’s recommendation to heritage designate his property took him by surprise, Di Donato said.
“Heritage preservation services and I have been in discussions for four or five months,” he said. “I wasn’t told about this. I asked them for a meeting last week, but they said they weren’t available.
“I need a deferral. I need heritage (staff) to speak with me about why they want to designate so I can understand the process.”
Di Donato stressed he remains committed to preserving the building.
“I purchased this property because of its heritage nature,” Di Donato said. “I respect these properties, and I look forward to saving these properties.”
Last November, Di Donato applied for a zoning review to permit the construction of a two-storey addition over the building, and a three-storey addition over the rear, one-storey of the building.
That same month, city heritage preservation staff stated in a report that research and evaluation determined the property meets designation for its design, associative and contextual value.
A motion by Parkdale-High Park Coun. Sarah Doucette to compel city planning and heritage staff to meet with Di Donato by week’s end failed in a 10-2 recorded vote.
“My residents are asking us to designate this building today because it’s worthy of designation,” she said.
“I don’t disbelieve this owner. But my residents have concerns that buildings could disappear overnight.”
The landmark building has been listed on Toronto’s heritage register since 1995.
Tina Leslie, Junction Heritage Conservation District board chair, said she and her board support heritage designation of the building, built in 1911 in the Edwardian Classical style by architects Langley and Howland.
“It’s one of many buildings that reflect the long history of the Junction and the people who built the community... It’s an opportunity to protect the building for future generations,” she said.
Initially, the building was known as The Molsons Bank in relation to the Molson’s brewery family, then in 1936 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce purchased it.
In 1954, the building was extended with a rear, one-storey wing and renovated interiors designed by architect M. Coleman.
The building’s design value is in its stone cladding, a stone portico with Tuscan Doric columns and banded piers, and arched openings with moulded stone, a November 2017 city planning staff report indicated.
Currently, the building is occupied by an interior design firm and two apartment units upstairs, Di Donato said.
Community council will vote at its Feb. 21 meeting on the city staff report’s recommendation that Toronto council state its intention to designate the property under the Ontario Heritage Act.
Etobicoke York Community Council voted this week to defer until next month its decision on heritage designation of a century-old bank building of “grand institutional character” in the Junction.
Property owner Nick Di Donato, a well-known heritage preservationist of Toronto buildings, including city-owned Liberty Grand and Casa Loma, asked councillors for a deferral until his committee of adjustment setback application on the 2896 Dundas St. W. at Keele Street property is heard on Jan. 25.
City heritage staff’s recommendation to heritage designate his property took him by surprise, Di Donato said.
“Heritage preservation services and I have been in discussions for four or five months,” he said. “I wasn’t told about this. I asked them for a meeting last week, but they said they weren’t available.
“I need a deferral. I need heritage (staff) to speak with me about why they want to designate so I can understand the process.”
Di Donato stressed he remains committed to preserving the building.
“I purchased this property because of its heritage nature,” Di Donato said. “I respect these properties, and I look forward to saving these properties.”
Last November, Di Donato applied for a zoning review to permit the construction of a two-storey addition over the building, and a three-storey addition over the rear, one-storey of the building.
That same month, city heritage preservation staff stated in a report that research and evaluation determined the property meets designation for its design, associative and contextual value.
A motion by Parkdale-High Park Coun. Sarah Doucette to compel city planning and heritage staff to meet with Di Donato by week’s end failed in a 10-2 recorded vote.
“My residents are asking us to designate this building today because it’s worthy of designation,” she said.
“I don’t disbelieve this owner. But my residents have concerns that buildings could disappear overnight.”
The landmark building has been listed on Toronto’s heritage register since 1995.
Tina Leslie, Junction Heritage Conservation District board chair, said she and her board support heritage designation of the building, built in 1911 in the Edwardian Classical style by architects Langley and Howland.
“It’s one of many buildings that reflect the long history of the Junction and the people who built the community... It’s an opportunity to protect the building for future generations,” she said.
Initially, the building was known as The Molsons Bank in relation to the Molson’s brewery family, then in 1936 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce purchased it.
In 1954, the building was extended with a rear, one-storey wing and renovated interiors designed by architect M. Coleman.
The building’s design value is in its stone cladding, a stone portico with Tuscan Doric columns and banded piers, and arched openings with moulded stone, a November 2017 city planning staff report indicated.
Currently, the building is occupied by an interior design firm and two apartment units upstairs, Di Donato said.
Community council will vote at its Feb. 21 meeting on the city staff report’s recommendation that Toronto council state its intention to designate the property under the Ontario Heritage Act.
Etobicoke York Community Council voted this week to defer until next month its decision on heritage designation of a century-old bank building of “grand institutional character” in the Junction.
Property owner Nick Di Donato, a well-known heritage preservationist of Toronto buildings, including city-owned Liberty Grand and Casa Loma, asked councillors for a deferral until his committee of adjustment setback application on the 2896 Dundas St. W. at Keele Street property is heard on Jan. 25.
City heritage staff’s recommendation to heritage designate his property took him by surprise, Di Donato said.
“Heritage preservation services and I have been in discussions for four or five months,” he said. “I wasn’t told about this. I asked them for a meeting last week, but they said they weren’t available.
“I need a deferral. I need heritage (staff) to speak with me about why they want to designate so I can understand the process.”
Di Donato stressed he remains committed to preserving the building.
“I purchased this property because of its heritage nature,” Di Donato said. “I respect these properties, and I look forward to saving these properties.”
Last November, Di Donato applied for a zoning review to permit the construction of a two-storey addition over the building, and a three-storey addition over the rear, one-storey of the building.
That same month, city heritage preservation staff stated in a report that research and evaluation determined the property meets designation for its design, associative and contextual value.
A motion by Parkdale-High Park Coun. Sarah Doucette to compel city planning and heritage staff to meet with Di Donato by week’s end failed in a 10-2 recorded vote.
“My residents are asking us to designate this building today because it’s worthy of designation,” she said.
“I don’t disbelieve this owner. But my residents have concerns that buildings could disappear overnight.”
The landmark building has been listed on Toronto’s heritage register since 1995.
Tina Leslie, Junction Heritage Conservation District board chair, said she and her board support heritage designation of the building, built in 1911 in the Edwardian Classical style by architects Langley and Howland.
“It’s one of many buildings that reflect the long history of the Junction and the people who built the community... It’s an opportunity to protect the building for future generations,” she said.
Initially, the building was known as The Molsons Bank in relation to the Molson’s brewery family, then in 1936 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce purchased it.
In 1954, the building was extended with a rear, one-storey wing and renovated interiors designed by architect M. Coleman.
The building’s design value is in its stone cladding, a stone portico with Tuscan Doric columns and banded piers, and arched openings with moulded stone, a November 2017 city planning staff report indicated.
Currently, the building is occupied by an interior design firm and two apartment units upstairs, Di Donato said.
Community council will vote at its Feb. 21 meeting on the city staff report’s recommendation that Toronto council state its intention to designate the property under the Ontario Heritage Act.