Public still supports King Street Pilot Project, new poll shows

Torontonians' views on the King Street Pilot Project remain consistent with first impressions two months in, according to a new poll, with just 26 per cent calling for its cancellation.

But the Campaign Research poll found opinion coalescing around two improvements to make the experiment in severely limiting cars along King Street in favour of better transit.

Faced with an array of choices for improving the pilot project, 22 per cent of Torontonians surveyed said the route needs more streetcar service, and 20 per cent said more needs to be done to help local businesses.

The poll was conducted online from Jan. 9 to 11, from a panel of 752 Toronto voters. It was conducted by Campaign Research, a polling company co-founded by Nick Kouvalis, who managed Mayor John Tory's 2014 mayoralty campaign, and also the late former mayor Rob Ford's campaign in 2010.

The poll otherwise was consistent with a poll conducted by the firm in late 2017. Twenty-seven per cent of Torontonians say that the pilot project is working and needs only minor improvements before being made permanent.

Forty-seven per cent say that while the project is not doing as badly as they anticipated, it will need major improvements before being implemented. Twenty-six per cent said the pilot isn't working for cars and ought to be cancelled.

The pilot project started in November 2017. Under the plan, cars must detour off of King Street at each intersection between Bathurst and Jarvis Streets, and cannot make left turns.

To mitigate problems, the city has offered free parking for up to two hours to motorists. The city is also, at the request of Tory, looking at measures such as allowing two-hour transfers along the route to help local businesses and exempting motorists from turning restrictions on evenings and weekends.

Meanwhile, the project has sped up streetcar times that had been measured at a snails-pace when the street was more congested.