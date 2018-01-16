Man taken to hospital after west-end Toronto shooting

A man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in Toronto’s west end.
Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told Metroland Media Toronto officers responded to a call for a shooting just after 3 p.m. at Finch Avenue West and Ardwick Boulevard, near Islington Avenue.
When officers arrived, he said, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Metroland they took a man in his 40s to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
A detailed description of the suspect wasn’t available, but Hopkinson said the suspect was wearing a mask.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 31 Division at 416-808-3100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
