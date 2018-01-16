Two men charged by Toronto police in 'Balaclava Bandit' robberies

Two suspects have been charged by Toronto police after an armed man dubbed the “Balaclava Bandit” robbed gas stations and convenience and cellphone stores in the Toronto area.

According to police, a man wearing a balaclava and armed with a black handgun entered seven retail locations between Thursday, Jan. 4 and Friday, Jan. 12. He allegedly demanded money and lottery tickets and physically assaulted several people with the gun, causing minor head and facial injuries.

Police allege the bandit was assisted by a second man who drove them to and from robberies in stolen vehicles.

William Long, 45, and Jason Wright, 42, both of Toronto, were arrested Sunday, Jan. 14. Police allege two stolen vehicles, two guns and stolen property were found during a search executed the same day with the assistance of the 13 Division major crime unit.