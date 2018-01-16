Toronto police launch pedestrian safety campaign after spike in deaths

Toronto police have launched a pedestrian safety campaign following a series of pedestrian deaths in the city.

There have been seven traffic fatalities, which includes five pedestrians, since Jan. 1 — a 250 per cent increase over 2017 fatalities year-to-date.

“We are in a very troubling situation,” Toronto police Supt. Scott Baptist told reporters Tuesday at the launch of the week-long enforcement and education campaign. “We are asking you all to please think about your behaviour on our roads … We need the conversation to start at homes across this city where people talk with their children, children talk with parents and grandparents. We need to talk about how we use our roads so that we can all be more safe.”

Const. Clint Stibbe of traffic services said in an interview that three of the five pedestrian fatalities this year involved mid-block crossings.