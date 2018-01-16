Toronto police launch pedestrian safety campaign after spike in deaths

Toronto police have launched a pedestrian safety campaign following a series of pedestrian deaths in the city.
There have been seven traffic fatalities, which includes five pedestrians, since Jan. 1 — a 250 per cent increase over 2017 fatalities year-to-date.
“We are in a very troubling situation,” Toronto police Supt. Scott Baptist told reporters Tuesday at the launch of the week-long enforcement and education campaign. “We are asking you all to please think about your behaviour on our roads … We need the conversation to start at homes across this city where people talk with their children, children talk with parents and grandparents. We need to talk about how we use our roads so that we can all be more safe.”
Const. Clint Stibbe of traffic services said in an interview that three of the five pedestrian fatalities this year involved mid-block crossings.
“In some cases, over a third of our traffic fatalities can be reduced by even changing that one simple behaviour — no mid-block crossings,” he said.
The pedestrian campaign, dubbed “Road Safety…It Starts With You,” runs until Monday, Jan. 22.
In 2017, a total of 62 people, including 36 pedestrians, were killed in collisions in Toronto.
Stibbe stressed the responsibility for traffic safety falls on both motorists and pedestrians.
“Drivers need to pay more attention, not be distracted in motor vehicles,” he said. “We have to go back to the basics. We have to make sure we are looking left and right before we cross the street, even if we are at a controlled intersection. It’s making these simple changes that can help make a commute a safe one.”
Elena Datcu, who was seriously hurt in an Oct. 31 hit-and-run at Steeles Avenue and Laureleaf Road, helped launch the safety campaign.
Datcu said she can’t remember the accident other than “white patches and a lot of pain on my head and my body.”
After she realized she had been in a collision, she said, she moved her toes “to see if I (would) be able to walk again.”
Datcu had this message: “For the pedestrians that cross the street, we have to be careful. Even if it’s green for ourselves, we have to check (for) other drivers. They might not pay attention and they might hit us.”
2018 pedestrian fatalities in Toronto:
• Jan. 2 (5:18 p.m.) — A 71-year-old man was struck by a 2006 Toyota Corolla while crossing Brimley Road, just south of Heather Road. He died in hospital Jan. 5.
• Jan. 5 (11:45 a.m.) — An 85-year-old man was crossing Adelaide Street, east of Sheppard Street, when he was hit by a 2008 GMC Safari van. He died in hospital Jan. 12.
• Jan. 7 (9:50 p.m.) — A 21-year-old woman was struck and killed by a minivan while crossing Steeles Avenue, east of Eastvale Drive.
• Jan. 9 (6:17 p.m.) — A 74-year-old woman was struck by a Canada Post van while crossing Eglinton Avenue west of Rosemount Drive. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
• Jan. 15 (3:20 p.m.) — A five-year-old girl was struck by an unoccupied SUV as it proceeded forward on Ianhall Road. The child was taken to hospital, where she later died.
Toronto police have launched a pedestrian safety campaign following a series of pedestrian deaths in the city.
There have been seven traffic fatalities, which includes five pedestrians, since Jan. 1 — a 250 per cent increase over 2017 fatalities year-to-date.
“We are in a very troubling situation,” Toronto police Supt. Scott Baptist told reporters Tuesday at the launch of the week-long enforcement and education campaign. “We are asking you all to please think about your behaviour on our roads … We need the conversation to start at homes across this city where people talk with their children, children talk with parents and grandparents. We need to talk about how we use our roads so that we can all be more safe.”
Const. Clint Stibbe of traffic services said in an interview that three of the five pedestrian fatalities this year involved mid-block crossings.
“In some cases, over a third of our traffic fatalities can be reduced by even changing that one simple behaviour — no mid-block crossings,” he said.
The pedestrian campaign, dubbed “Road Safety…It Starts With You,” runs until Monday, Jan. 22.
In 2017, a total of 62 people, including 36 pedestrians, were killed in collisions in Toronto.
Stibbe stressed the responsibility for traffic safety falls on both motorists and pedestrians.
“Drivers need to pay more attention, not be distracted in motor vehicles,” he said. “We have to go back to the basics. We have to make sure we are looking left and right before we cross the street, even if we are at a controlled intersection. It’s making these simple changes that can help make a commute a safe one.”
Elena Datcu, who was seriously hurt in an Oct. 31 hit-and-run at Steeles Avenue and Laureleaf Road, helped launch the safety campaign.
Datcu said she can’t remember the accident other than “white patches and a lot of pain on my head and my body.”
After she realized she had been in a collision, she said, she moved her toes “to see if I (would) be able to walk again.”
Datcu had this message: “For the pedestrians that cross the street, we have to be careful. Even if it’s green for ourselves, we have to check (for) other drivers. They might not pay attention and they might hit us.”
2018 pedestrian fatalities in Toronto:
• Jan. 2 (5:18 p.m.) — A 71-year-old man was struck by a 2006 Toyota Corolla while crossing Brimley Road, just south of Heather Road. He died in hospital Jan. 5.
• Jan. 5 (11:45 a.m.) — An 85-year-old man was crossing Adelaide Street, east of Sheppard Street, when he was hit by a 2008 GMC Safari van. He died in hospital Jan. 12.
• Jan. 7 (9:50 p.m.) — A 21-year-old woman was struck and killed by a minivan while crossing Steeles Avenue, east of Eastvale Drive.
• Jan. 9 (6:17 p.m.) — A 74-year-old woman was struck by a Canada Post van while crossing Eglinton Avenue west of Rosemount Drive. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
• Jan. 15 (3:20 p.m.) — A five-year-old girl was struck by an unoccupied SUV as it proceeded forward on Ianhall Road. The child was taken to hospital, where she later died.
Toronto police have launched a pedestrian safety campaign following a series of pedestrian deaths in the city.
There have been seven traffic fatalities, which includes five pedestrians, since Jan. 1 — a 250 per cent increase over 2017 fatalities year-to-date.
“We are in a very troubling situation,” Toronto police Supt. Scott Baptist told reporters Tuesday at the launch of the week-long enforcement and education campaign. “We are asking you all to please think about your behaviour on our roads … We need the conversation to start at homes across this city where people talk with their children, children talk with parents and grandparents. We need to talk about how we use our roads so that we can all be more safe.”
Const. Clint Stibbe of traffic services said in an interview that three of the five pedestrian fatalities this year involved mid-block crossings.
“In some cases, over a third of our traffic fatalities can be reduced by even changing that one simple behaviour — no mid-block crossings,” he said.
The pedestrian campaign, dubbed “Road Safety…It Starts With You,” runs until Monday, Jan. 22.
In 2017, a total of 62 people, including 36 pedestrians, were killed in collisions in Toronto.
Stibbe stressed the responsibility for traffic safety falls on both motorists and pedestrians.
“Drivers need to pay more attention, not be distracted in motor vehicles,” he said. “We have to go back to the basics. We have to make sure we are looking left and right before we cross the street, even if we are at a controlled intersection. It’s making these simple changes that can help make a commute a safe one.”
Elena Datcu, who was seriously hurt in an Oct. 31 hit-and-run at Steeles Avenue and Laureleaf Road, helped launch the safety campaign.
Datcu said she can’t remember the accident other than “white patches and a lot of pain on my head and my body.”
After she realized she had been in a collision, she said, she moved her toes “to see if I (would) be able to walk again.”
Datcu had this message: “For the pedestrians that cross the street, we have to be careful. Even if it’s green for ourselves, we have to check (for) other drivers. They might not pay attention and they might hit us.”
2018 pedestrian fatalities in Toronto:
• Jan. 2 (5:18 p.m.) — A 71-year-old man was struck by a 2006 Toyota Corolla while crossing Brimley Road, just south of Heather Road. He died in hospital Jan. 5.
• Jan. 5 (11:45 a.m.) — An 85-year-old man was crossing Adelaide Street, east of Sheppard Street, when he was hit by a 2008 GMC Safari van. He died in hospital Jan. 12.
• Jan. 7 (9:50 p.m.) — A 21-year-old woman was struck and killed by a minivan while crossing Steeles Avenue, east of Eastvale Drive.
• Jan. 9 (6:17 p.m.) — A 74-year-old woman was struck by a Canada Post van while crossing Eglinton Avenue west of Rosemount Drive. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
• Jan. 15 (3:20 p.m.) — A five-year-old girl was struck by an unoccupied SUV as it proceeded forward on Ianhall Road. The child was taken to hospital, where she later died.