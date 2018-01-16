Community council moves two development plans forward

Councillors moved forward two development proposals this week for 13 freehold townhouses and an 11-storey apartment building in north Etobicoke, and a nine-storey condominium on The Queensway.

Etobicoke York Community Council voted Tuesday, Jan. 16 to direct city staff to schedule a community consultation meeting together with each local councillor in the first quarter of this year for each application at the cost of each respective developer.

Landowners and residents within 500 metres of 41 Garfella Dr., in the Martin Grove and Albion roads area, will be notified of the community consultation meeting regarding a proposal to build the townhouses and an 80-unit apartment building on the property.

The proposal envisions an existing 12-storey rental apartment building remaining on-site.

Councillors also voted that landowners and residents within 250 metres of 880-884 The Queensway at Chartwell Road be notified of a community consultation meeting on a proposal to build a condominium with 92 units on the property.

Councillors voted on the preliminary city planning staff reports for each application, which is the start of each proposal’s public process.

City planning staff indicated in separate recent reports it is anticipated the statutory public meeting under the Planning Act to allow residents to speak to each development application would be held by Etobicoke York Community Council after the municipal election this October.