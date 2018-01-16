Man missing for a month last seen in Toronto's West Queen West area

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 25-year-old man last seen in the West Queen West area a month ago.

Simon Archambeau was last seen in the area of Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue Thursday, Dec. 14.

He was described by police as five-foot-eleven and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. No clothing description was available.

Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Tuesday, Jan. 16, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.