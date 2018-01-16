City staff, First Gulf team to speak at Unilever Precinct meeting

A community consultation on plans for development, public space and sustainability in the Unilever Precinct is set for Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The meeting, which will also give those in attendance more information about the East Harbour development proposal, will be held in the gym of Queen Alexandra Middle School, 181 Broadview Ave., just north of Queen Street East.

Presentations by City of Toronto staff and the development application team at First Gulf will get underway at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

The gathering will also include time for questions from the public.