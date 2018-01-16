Changes proposed to path system at Toronto's First Nations School

The Toronto District School Board is inviting residents and neighbours of The Pocket neighbourhood to learn more about the Indigenous-focused programming at the First Nations School of Toronto as well as plans to change the course of a path that runs from Phin Park to Chatham Avenue.

All are invited to attend a meeting on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the auditorium of First Nations School of Toronto, 16 Phin Ave., which is south of Danforth Avenue, and between Jones and Greenwood avenues.

The First Nations School of Toronto moved into the former East Commerce a year ago. Since then enrolment has doubled to 200 students and now includes Grade 9.

The TDSB is looking into changing the path that runs from the school to Chatham Avenue to improve the safety and security of elementary students in the field area, address safety concerns in the busing drop off area and planned future work on the west side of the school. Input from neighbours is being sought on these proposed changes.