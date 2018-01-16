UPDATE: Newborn baby found abandoned outside in North York

A newborn baby boy has been found outside in serious condition in North York Tuesday, Jan. 16.

At 11:10 a.m., Toronto police announced a newborn had been found abandoned outside in the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue.

The baby’s health is in jeopardy, police said, adding Toronto paramedics had rushed to the scene.

“Just before 11 a.m. this morning we received a call that there had been a child that’s been abandoned in the rear area of the location of Keele and Lawrence,” police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante told Metroland Media Toronto. “Given the conditions of how cold it is outside, and the age of the baby and undetermined amount of time that the baby has been outdoors, we’ve just made it a priority to make sure the baby gets the medical care it needs.”