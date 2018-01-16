UPDATE: Newborn baby found abandoned outside in North York

A newborn baby boy has been found outside in serious condition in North York Tuesday, Jan. 16.
At 11:10 a.m., Toronto police announced a newborn had been found abandoned outside in the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue.
The baby’s health is in jeopardy, police said, adding Toronto paramedics had rushed to the scene.
“Just before 11 a.m. this morning we received a call that there had been a child that’s been abandoned in the rear area of the location of Keele and Lawrence,” police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante told Metroland Media Toronto. “Given the conditions of how cold it is outside, and the age of the baby and undetermined amount of time that the baby has been outdoors, we’ve just made it a priority to make sure the baby gets the medical care it needs.”
Toronto’s forecast for Tuesday is a high of -2, according to Environment Canada.
The baby was reportedly found in an alley behind a Walmart by two passersby shortly before 11 a.m. Police on scene report the baby may have been born in the alley just prior, at approximately 10:30 a.m., noting the child was found naked and bloody with its umbilical cord attached.
Police are concerned for the health of the mother, and asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact 12 Division police at 416-808-1200. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
