Girl, 5, dies after being pinned by SUV in front of North York school

Toronto police continue to investigate the chain of events that led to a five-year-old girl being pinned between an SUV and car in front of a North York school Monday.

Toronto police said an unoccupied 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe was on the south side of Ian Hall Drive, near St. Raphael Catholic School, when “for reasons not yet determined” it proceeded forward and struck the girl, a 42-year-old man and a parked Mercedes-Benz around 3:20 p.m. Jan. 15.

“The five-year-old girl was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition where she later succumbed to her injuries,” Const. Clint Stibbe said. “It’s a tragic situation. We’ve got a community that is obviously reeling from the loss of such a young child and obviously the students at the school that are going to be devastated.”

The 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police wouldn’t confirm the relationship between the two victims.

Stibbe confirmed the Hyundai was unoccupied.

This is the seventh traffic fatality of 2018.

“We’re still investigating," Stibbe noted. "We haven’t determined how that chain of events occurred.

“It is part of the reconstruction officer’s job to determine what the chain of events were and what can we learn from this particular situation,” he said. “We are obviously asking anybody that may be in and around school zones to make sure that you are making sure you turn off your vehicle … We’re also asking that you obey all the traffic controls, the parking signs, the school crossing guard.”

Anyone with dash camera or security camera footage from the area, or anyone with information about the investigation, is asked to contact police traffic services at 416-808-1900.

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, Toronto police launched a one-week pedestrian safety campaign dubbed “Road Safety…It Starts With You.”