Cracking the code: a look at firefighting lingo in Toronto

Twenty years after Toronto amalgamated, vestiges of its former municipalities can still be found coming through in firefighters' lingo.
"I always know when I’m listening to the radio (where a firefighter is from),” said Toronto Fire Services Capt. Adrian Ratushniak. “When I hear ‘it’s a one-truck situation’ or ‘hold all vehicles,’ these kind of (terms) used to come from Etobicoke firefighters but we never used them (in the old Toronto Fire Department)."
Ratushniak noted there was some confusion after amalgamation when the Toronto, East York, Etobicoke, North York, Scarborough and York fire departments merged. “All of a sudden we’re all on the same radio channels,” he said. “Now you’re going to an incident … and the terminology would be different, so it (took time) getting used to what you heard on the radio.”
Given the differences in terminology within the city, you can imagine it is even greater compared to different cities and regions.
In Toronto, the truck primarily used to supply water from a hydrant is referred to as a pumper while in many U.S. cities that truck is called an engine. The driver/operator of the truck is referred to as the driver in Toronto; in many other jurisdictions the driver is called the engineer. Meanwhile, Toronto Fire Services refers to the ladder truck as an aerial while in many other municipalities it’s simply called the truck.
Toronto firefighters refer to a collision as either a PI (personal injury) or a PD (property damage only) whereas in the surrounding regions accidents are more commonly called MVCs (motor vehicle collisions) or MVAs (motor vehicle accidents).
Ray Easby, a retired Toronto Fire Services division chief, said that when a captain pulls up to a fire and sees flames, he’ll refer to it as a working fire in Toronto and in most Canadian jurisdictions. “And in New York, they call it ‘a job.' That would indicate that you’ve got open flame and it’s a working fire,” he said, noting the bigger the fire department, “the more, I think, it wants to distinguish itself from other big departments.”
Easby said in the former North York Fire Department an aerial would be nicknamed a stick. “Some of the platoon chiefs would get quite upset if you called an aerial a stick over the radio,” he added.
Most professions have their own set of lingo, and here's what Toronto firefighters use:
Aerial — refers to a ladder truck; many U.S. fire services refer to this vehicle simply as the truck.
Apparatus — refers to a fire service vehicle.
Catching/taking a hydrant — this refers to a firefighter getting a fire hydrant ready to use by taking the caps off, connecting the hose and waiting for the pumper driver to tell him/her to turn on the hydrant.
Decon — short for decontamination.
Fast attack — this means the first arriving crew at a scene finds that there is a fire situation that needs to be immediately addressed and the crew with the fire hose start fighting the fire.
Fire knocked down — this is said when a fire crew has extinguished most or all of the visible fire.
HAZMAT — short for hazardous material (unit).
Holding apparatus — this is said when the incident commander has done an assessment of the scene and determined that the situation is stable but will not release the full complement of vehicles until further notice.
Line — refers to a fire hose fully charged with water.
Loss stopped — this means that the fire has been extinguished and the situation has been mitigated and that the incident commander doesn’t believe any further damage will occur.
One-truck situation — this is said by the incident commander of the first crew on scene when he/she determines that a full response is not required and that the crew can handle the situation by themselves.
PD — property damage (collision).
PI — personal injury (collision).
Primary, secondary searches — an (initial) primary search of a residence takes place at the onset of a fire scene to determine if there are any occupants within the building; a secondary search (of the fire scene for occupants) is conducted after the fire scene has been brought under control.
Pumper (nicknamed pump) — refers to the truck that is used primarily to supply water from a hydrant (and is also commonly used to respond to medical calls); many U.S. fire services call this truck an engine.
SCBA — self-contained breathing apparatus.
Shelter in place — in a highrise fire, residents can be told to shelter in place, meaning they should stay in their units and not venture out into the hallways or stairways; if they feel they are in danger or smoke is too significant, they can call 911 and state their emergency.
VSA — vital signs absent.
Working fire — this is said when a fire crew arrives at a scene and locates a fire situation and needs more resources.
