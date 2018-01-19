Cracking the code: a look at firefighting lingo in Toronto

Twenty years after Toronto amalgamated, vestiges of its former municipalities can still be found coming through in firefighters' lingo.

"I always know when I’m listening to the radio (where a firefighter is from),” said Toronto Fire Services Capt. Adrian Ratushniak. “When I hear ‘it’s a one-truck situation’ or ‘hold all vehicles,’ these kind of (terms) used to come from Etobicoke firefighters but we never used them (in the old Toronto Fire Department)."

Ratushniak noted there was some confusion after amalgamation when the Toronto, East York, Etobicoke, North York, Scarborough and York fire departments merged. “All of a sudden we’re all on the same radio channels,” he said. “Now you’re going to an incident … and the terminology would be different, so it (took time) getting used to what you heard on the radio.”

Given the differences in terminology within the city, you can imagine it is even greater compared to different cities and regions.

In Toronto, the truck primarily used to supply water from a hydrant is referred to as a pumper while in many U.S. cities that truck is called an engine. The driver/operator of the truck is referred to as the driver in Toronto; in many other jurisdictions the driver is called the engineer. Meanwhile, Toronto Fire Services refers to the ladder truck as an aerial while in many other municipalities it’s simply called the truck.

Toronto firefighters refer to a collision as either a PI (personal injury) or a PD (property damage only) whereas in the surrounding regions accidents are more commonly called MVCs (motor vehicle collisions) or MVAs (motor vehicle accidents).

Ray Easby, a retired Toronto Fire Services division chief, said that when a captain pulls up to a fire and sees flames, he’ll refer to it as a working fire in Toronto and in most Canadian jurisdictions. “And in New York, they call it ‘a job.' That would indicate that you’ve got open flame and it’s a working fire,” he said, noting the bigger the fire department, “the more, I think, it wants to distinguish itself from other big departments.”

Easby said in the former North York Fire Department an aerial would be nicknamed a stick. “Some of the platoon chiefs would get quite upset if you called an aerial a stick over the radio,” he added.

Most professions have their own set of lingo, and here's what Toronto firefighters use:

Aerial — refers to a ladder truck; many U.S. fire services refer to this vehicle simply as the truck.