Support 'drug amnesty boxes' at Toronto concerts, councillor urges

Toronto concert-goers who’ve got drugs in their pockets and don’t know what to do with them should be free to drop them in “drug amnesty boxes,” one city councillor suggests.

Joe Cressy is asking members of the city’s Board of Health to support the idea at its meeting on Monday, Jan. 22. calling it similar to disposals of guns during amnesties for firearms.

If the federal government agrees, said Cressy, people at music festivals and other city events could leave controlled substances in clearly marked containers, both at entrances and inside of venues, without fear of criminal prosecution.

“Someone may decide they no longer want to use the drugs they brought with them or they may have found drugs at the event and want to dispose of them safely,” the Trinity-Spadina councillor adds in a letter this month.