Leafs great Sid Smith remembered with renaming of Christie Pits rink

During and after a 12-year NHL career that saw him hoist three Stanley Cups and win two Lady Byng Trophies as a Toronto Maple Leaf, Sid Smith always held fond memories of the Christie Pits neighbourhood where he grew up.

Now, young skaters in the neighbourhood will be able to learn more about the late star when they lace up and go for a skate at the Sid Smith Artificial Ice Rink, formerly the Christie Pits Rink, which was renamed in his honour on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Smith was a workmanlike player who ascended to the captain’s role with the Leafs. He had a tendency to come through in the clutch: a hat trick in Game 2 of the 1949 Stanley Cup finals that helped the Leafs sweep the Red Wings and an overtime winner in the 1951 finals against Montreal that helped spur the Leafs to another Cup.

Smith always held the Christie Pits area close to his heart, even after he and his family moved to the Beaches.

“He never forgot his roots here,” recalled his son, Blaine Smith, who helped get the rink renamed in honour of his late father. “He got dressed up one night, I said ‘where are you headed?' He said ‘I’m going to the Essex Street Public School reunion.’ That just told me right there how much this neighbourhood meant to him.”

Jim Amodeo, who co-led the initiative to have the rink renamed for Smith, noted the former Leafs captain loved coming down to Christie Pits Park as a youngster, whether to play shinny or go tobogganing in winter or play baseball in summer.

“He loved the community and he never forgot it,” Amodeo said.

Even while playing with the Leafs, he would sometimes lace up with neighbours at ice pads in Christie Pits after finishing practice with the NHL club, noted Trinity-Spadina Coun. Mike Layton.

“Although the family has moved out of the neighbourhood, Sid’s memory and dedication to hockey … and Christie Pits will forever be remembered on the storyboards that are located inside the Alex Duff pool building,” he said.

