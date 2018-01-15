TTC set to give Bluffers Park weekend, holiday service this summer

Scarborough’s popular Bluffers Park looks set to get its first TTC service this summer.

The transit commission’s board at a meeting this Thursday is set to approve a trial weekend and holiday route to the park from Kennedy Station between May 13 through Oct. 8, the end of Thanksgiving weekend.

Bluffers’ entrance down the south end of Brimley Road was once thought too steep for buses, but a year ago Scarborough East Coun. Paul Ainslie argued the grade of that stretch “is no longer as steep as it used to be and the resilience of the current TTC buses are better equipped to travel into the area.”

After studying Ainslie’s request for a year, TTC staff agreed to the trial, and are hoping for 480 to 650 riders each day.

Requests for bus service were boosted by problems parking at Bluffers, where, on busy summer weekends, a report to the board says, all 560 spots “are full by 11 a.m.” leading to congestion and “spillover” effects in nearby neighbourhoods.

Often on busy summer days, Toronto police decide to close the park road to drivers.

There are many, including residents of Ainslie’s Scarborough East ward, who travel the road on foot or bicycle, “quite a hazardous long walk up and down,” because there are no sidewalks, the councillor wrote last month.

The TTC will build accessible bus stops at the east and west ends of the park, while the city’s parks, forestry and recreation department will remove speed humps on park roads before service begins.

Park facilities retrofits, meanwhile, are making it easier for people with disabilities or strollers to enjoy the park, which opened in 1975 and was expanded in 1980.

Further improvements to the entrance road and an expansion of Bluffers Park Beach are planned as part of the Scarborough Waterfront Project approved by the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority last year.