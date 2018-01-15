Province announces funding for new Dennis Avenue Community School building

The provincial government is investing $10.8 million to replace the current Dennis Avenue Community School with a brand-new building, Ontario’s education minister, Mitzie Hunter, said during an announcement at the York South-Weston institution on Monday, Jan. 15.

This is in addition to a $4.5-million injection for a four-room addition at nearby George Syme Community School. The funding for both the kindergarten to Grade 5 schools includes five new licensed child care rooms that will have the capacity for 88 infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

“This year, we’re making significant investments in new schools,” Hunter told her audience that had gathered in the school’s library Monday morning. “Ontario is investing $784 million toward 79 new projects — 39 new schools and 40 major renovations and additions. Forty-six-thousand students across the province will benefit from state of the art facilities.”

Hunter’s Liberal colleague, Indira Naidoo-Harris, minister responsible for early years and child care, announced that $80 million will go toward creating more than 2,700 new licensed child care spaces for babies and children ages zero to four in Ontario. The funding will also allow for the construction of 157 new child care rooms. Thousands of families will be able to access new child care spaces within their local schools, Naidoo-Harris said, conveniently close to home.

“Not a day goes by without those of us on the child care and education team thinking about how we can give our kids the strong start in life,” Naidoo-Harris said. “That’s because we know it is important for our children to grow up in a safe, healthy environment and we know that when that happens magic happens because everyone benefits.”

Asked how the government is supporting those currently facing increased costs of up to $370 a month following the minimum wage boost, Naidoo-Harris pointed to the new $2.7-million fee stabilization funding to help facilities and home child care providers cover additional costs related to salary increases.

York South-Weston MPP Laura Albanese applauded her colleagues’ announcement.

“The need (for quality, affordable daycare) is great. We’ve had some closures here and in Weston this year,” Albanese said. “This is welcome news.”