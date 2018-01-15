UPDATE: Scarborough hijab attack ‘did not happen,’ Toronto police say

An attack on Friday in Scarborough involving an 11-year-old girl whose hijab was reportedly cut off “did not happen,” Toronto police said.
“After an extensive investigation, with all the evidence, including video evidence we gathered, we don’t believe that the incident happened,” Det. Sgt. Gerry Heaney told The Scarborough Mirror. “We had numerous investigators working on this around the clock. … We had put extensive resources collecting evidence (and conducting) interviews, and as a result, we do not believe the community is in danger. This investigation has concluded with no criminal charges being pursued.”
At around 9 a.m. Jan. 12, officers responded to a call for an assault near Birchmount Road and Bay Mills Boulevard.
The girl was on her way to Pauline Johnson Junior Public School when it was reported a man approached her from behind, pulled off the hood to her jacket, allegedly cut her hijab with a pair of scissors and then fled.
Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird told The Mirror in an email, “We are very thankful that this assault did not in fact happen. We won’t be commenting further.”
Police released a detailed description of a suspect on Friday, and asked business owners and residents in the area to contact investigators with information.
The attack prompted response from many officials, including Mayor John Tory, Premier Kathleen Wynne and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
With files from Mike Adler and Andrew Palamarchuk
