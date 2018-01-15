Woman, two men wanted in beating of Harbourfront parking lot attendant

Toronto police are on the hunt for a woman who allegedly assisted two men beat a parking lot attendant near the Harbourfront last month.
Police said the incident occurred on Dec. 9 around 10 p.m. near Queens Quay West and Yonge Street.
The attendant’s injuries were “extensive” and had to be taken to hospital.
Investigators believe the woman assisted the two men with the assault. They all fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV, possibly a mid-2000s Honda CRV.
Security camera images of the trio have been released.
Both men are described as 5'8" tall and between 30 and 35 years of age.
The first man had black hair, a black beard, was wearing a black jacket and had an average build.
The second had black hair, a mustache, and a “chubby” build. He wore a black jacket, a red-and-white toque and was wearing a red-and-white scarf, possibly merchandise for Toronto Football Club.
The woman’s description was not available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
