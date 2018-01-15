Woman, two men wanted in beating of Harbourfront parking lot attendant

Toronto police are on the hunt for a woman who allegedly assisted two men beat a parking lot attendant near the Harbourfront last month.

Police said the incident occurred on Dec. 9 around 10 p.m. near Queens Quay West and Yonge Street.

The attendant’s injuries were “extensive” and had to be taken to hospital.

Investigators believe the woman assisted the two men with the assault. They all fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV, possibly a mid-2000s Honda CRV.