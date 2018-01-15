UPDATE: Toronto police arrest 2 suspects, looking for more in $14,000 Moncler jacket theft

Police have released security camera images in the hopes of identifying several men wanted in a $14,000 theft at a downtown Toronto department store.
Two teens have already been arrested; police are looking for five other males.
Police allege the seven males concealed their faces with hoodies and masks when they entered the store, near Yonge and Queen streets, at about 4:10 p.m. Dec. 1.
“They removed a number of Moncler jackets from the display,” police said in a news release Monday, Jan. 15. “They fled the store with over $14,000 worth of merchandise.
On Monday, two teens turned themselves in to police at the 52 Division station.
The teens, ages 16 and 17, have been charged with theft over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
Both are scheduled to appear in court Feb. 26. They can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police are looking for five other males.
One is 5’9” tall with black hair and a thin build and was wearing black glasses, Jordan 12 Playoff shoes, a black three-quarter-length jacket, navy jeans and a BAP mask. He was carrying a black backpack.
Another is six-feet tall with a thin build and was wearing a black bubble jacket, a grey hoodie and a black balaclava.
A third suspect had a goatee and was wearing a grey hoodie, a black bubble jacket, True Religion jeans and black sneakers.
A fourth suspect is six-feet tall with curly hair in an afro, a goatee and a stocky build and was wearing red Nike sneakers and grey track pants. He was carrying a black backpack.
The last outstanding suspect is six-feet tall with a goatee and a stocky build and was wearing a black hoodie, grey Roots jogging pants and beige Timberland boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 52 Division police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
