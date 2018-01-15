UPDATE: Toronto police arrest 2 suspects, looking for more in $14,000 Moncler jacket theft

Police have released security camera images in the hopes of identifying several men wanted in a $14,000 theft at a downtown Toronto department store.

Two teens have already been arrested; police are looking for five other males.

Police allege the seven males concealed their faces with hoodies and masks when they entered the store, near Yonge and Queen streets, at about 4:10 p.m. Dec. 1.

“They removed a number of Moncler jackets from the display,” police said in a news release Monday, Jan. 15. “They fled the store with over $14,000 worth of merchandise.