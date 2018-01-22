UPDATE: One outstanding suspect in $14,000 Moncler jacket theft in Toronto

Toronto police have released security camera images in the hopes of identifying several men wanted in a $14,000 theft at a downtown department store.

Six suspects wanted in the investigation have now been identified, while one remains outstanding.

Police allege seven males concealed their faces with hoodies and masks when they entered the store near Yonge and Queen streets at approximately 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.

“They removed a number of Moncler jackets from the display,” police alleged in a news release Monday, Jan. 15. “They fled the store with over $14,000 worth of merchandise."

Six teenage suspects have now been identified. Their identities are protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are looking to identify one outstanding suspect. He is described as six-feet tall with a thin build, and was wearing a black bubble jacket, grey hoodie and black balaclava.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact 52 Division police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).

EDITOR'S NOTE: In accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, photos and descriptions of two suspects were removed from this article after they surrendered to police and were identified as youths Jan. 15, 2017. A photo and description of a third suspect was removed from this article after that person was identified as a youth Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2017. A photo and description of a fourth suspect was removed from this article after that person was identified as a youth Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2017. A photo and description of a fifth suspect was removed from this article after that person was identified as a youth Friday, Jan. 19, 2017. A photo and description of a sixth suspect was removed from this article after that person was identified as a youth Monday, Jan. 22, 2017.