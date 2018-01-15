Toronto police release suspect images in $14,000 Moncler jacket theft

Toronto police have released security camera images of seven men wanted in a $14,000 theft at a downtown Toronto department store.

Police said the men concealed their faces with hoodies and masks when they entered the store, near Yonge and Queen streets, at about 4:10 p.m. Dec. 1.

“They removed a number of Moncler jackets from the display,” police said in a news release Monday, Jan. 15. “They fled the store with over $14,000 worth of merchandise.

One suspect is 5’9” tall with a thin build and was wearing blue jeans with white patches/rips and black Nike Air Force One shoes.

The second is 5’9” tall with black hair and a thin build and was wearing black glasses, Jordan 12 Playoff shoes, a black three-quarter-length jacket, navy jeans and a BAP mask. He was carrying a black backpack.

The third suspect is six-feet tall with a thin build and was wearing a black bubble jacket, a grey hoodie and a black balaclava.

The fourth is six-feet tall with a stocky build and wore a grey hoodie, grey track pants and a black True Religion toque.

The fifth suspect had a goatee and was wearing a grey hoodie, a black bubble jacket, True Religion jeans and black sneakers.

The sixth is six-feet tall with curly hair in an afro, a goatee and a stocky build and was wearing red Nike sneakers and grey track pants. He was carrying a black backpack.

The last suspect is six-feet tall with a goatee and a stocky build and was wearing a black hoodie, grey Roots jogging pants and beige Timberland boots.