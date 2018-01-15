Toronto police release image of suspect in downtown shooting

Police have released security camera images in the hopes of identifying a man wanted in last Thursday’s shooting of a 23-year-old man in downtown Toronto.

Police had said they were initially called to a nightclub at King and Bathurst streets for a person with a gun at 2:57 a.m. Jan. 11.

Police then received numerous calls for the sound of gunshots.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said the shooting took place in an underground parking lot next to an alleyway near King and Bathurst.