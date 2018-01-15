Toronto police release image of suspect in downtown shooting

Police have released security camera images in the hopes of identifying a man wanted in last Thursday’s shooting of a 23-year-old man in downtown Toronto.
Police had said they were initially called to a nightclub at King and Bathurst streets for a person with a gun at 2:57 a.m. Jan. 11.
Police then received numerous calls for the sound of gunshots.
Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said the shooting took place in an underground parking lot next to an alleyway near King and Bathurst.
Police said that two men got involved in an argument and that one man produced a gun and shot the other multiple times.
The suspect fled in a dark two-door car.
“Shell casings were located on scene,” Sidhu said.
The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the body and turned up in hospital. His injuries aren’t life-threatening.
The suspect is 5’9” to 5’10” tall, 160 pounds with short black hair and a thin build and was wearing a black zip-up jacket, blue jeans and black and white running shoes. He possibly had earrings in both ears.
Police released security camera images of the suspect and his car on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 14 Division at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
