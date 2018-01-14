Christie Pits ice rink renamed for local hockey hero, former Leafs captain Sid Smith

The skating rink at Christie Pits has been renamed, to honour Toronto hockey legend Sid Smith, at a ceremony Jan. 14 with members of the community and old hockey friends.

The ceremony celebrated the naming of the Sid Smith Artificial Ice Rink with Toronto Maple Leaf alumni, some of whom knew Smith – who was the eighth captain of the Leafs, as well as a neighbourhood resident.

Smith was a Torontonian born and bred, and as a youth he practised skating and hockey at the rink in the Christie Pits. He moved from Toronto's minor leagues to the Ontario Hockey League team the Oshawa Generals, and played as a left-winger for the Leafs from 1956 to 1958.

He was team captain in 1955-56.