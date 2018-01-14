Downtown Toronto store robbed at needle-point

News 04:44 PM by David Nickle City Centre Mirror

A man brandishing a needle was able to rob a downtown Toronto store Sunday afternoon.

According to Toronto Police, the suspect entered a store at Bay Street and Cumberland Street January 14 in the mid-afternoon. He threatened staff with a hypodermic needle and demanded cash.

Police say the suspect obtained cash and fled the scene on foot.

Officers at the scene have not yet confirmed a description of the suspect and would not identify the store that was robbed.

Downtown Toronto store robbed at needle-point, suspect fled with cash

News 04:44 PM by David Nickle City Centre Mirror

A man brandishing a needle was able to rob a downtown Toronto store Sunday afternoon.

According to Toronto Police, the suspect entered a store at Bay Street and Cumberland Street January 14 in the mid-afternoon. He threatened staff with a hypodermic needle and demanded cash.

Police say the suspect obtained cash and fled the scene on foot.

Officers at the scene have not yet confirmed a description of the suspect and would not identify the store that was robbed.

Downtown Toronto store robbed at needle-point, suspect fled with cash

News 04:44 PM by David Nickle City Centre Mirror

A man brandishing a needle was able to rob a downtown Toronto store Sunday afternoon.

According to Toronto Police, the suspect entered a store at Bay Street and Cumberland Street January 14 in the mid-afternoon. He threatened staff with a hypodermic needle and demanded cash.

Police say the suspect obtained cash and fled the scene on foot.

Officers at the scene have not yet confirmed a description of the suspect and would not identify the store that was robbed.