Liberals select activist and organizer Li Koon to run in Toronto-Danforth

The Ontario Liberals have picked a candidate for Toronto-Danforth: Li Koo, a community activist and educator who has won the party's nomination to run against incumbent New Democrat MPP Peter Tabuns in the 2018 provincial election.

“As a woman, a mother and a person of colour, I know we need representation that reflects the diversity of our community,” said Koo in a news release announcing her successful nomination.

“Real change happens when people with different lived experiences are at the table. It's time for kids to grow up seeing themselves represented at all levels of government.”

Koo lives in the riding with her spouse Mary, a teacher, and their daughter.

According to the news release, Koo is the founder of the community arts and culture centre known as 918 Bathurst, and has also served on boards including the Ontario Energy Board and the Women's Hockey Club of Canada.

Koo is a member of the Refugee Committee at the Metropolitan United Church, and also of the 519 Community Centre and the International Resource Centre for Performing Arts.

She has served in senior communications role with Ontario's Attorney General, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing and of Aboriginal Affairs, and Legal Aid Ontario.

“I am excited to join Premier Kathleen Wynne’s team to fight for fairness by raising the minimum wage, bringing in free tuition, and making prescription drugs free for children and youth,” Koo said in the news release.

Ontarians go to the polls June 7, 2018.