Police investigate bullet casings found outside East York home

Toronto Police are investigating evidence of gunshots in the Dentonia Park area Jan. 14, but so far have little to go on.

According to Toronto Police spokesperson Const. Gary Long, investigators have no reports of actual gunshots and have found no victims near the home at Dentonia Park Trail and Goodwood Court. The only evidence of the gun play was shell casings found by a resident, and bullet-holes in the resident's basement exterior wall.

“I guess the owner of the place found shell casings at 11 a.m. this morning, wanted to finish lunch and then phoned us,” said Long. “There were no victims. We checked to see if in the last 24 hours there was any sign of gunshots or unknown troubles.”

There were none, said Long. Police have found three shell casings “and they might have been sitting there a week.”