Toronto Police seek man, 52, in connection with Stadium Road assault

Police are looking for a 52-year-old man, as part of an investigation into a a string of assaults occuring in December and January near Lakeshore Boulevard West and Stadium Road.

Police are seeking Gregor Beresford in connection with one incident in particular. It's alleged that during an argument between a man and a woman, the man grabbed the woman and held her down, then produced a knife. He allegedly made a death threat, and police were called, but he fled before they arrived.

Beresford, 52, is wanted for three counts of assault and uttering threats.

Anyone with information on the matter should call police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).