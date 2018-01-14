Police seek help finding man who went missing in Scarborough early Sunday

Police are asking for help finding a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in Scarborough early Sunday.

Shujahudin Akhonzada was last seen at 1 a.m. January 14 in the Morningside Avenue and Military Trail area.

He is described as medium build, weighing about 160 pounds, five-feet, eight-inches in height. He has black spiked hair, was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a light brown down jacket.

Anyone with information about Akhonzada's whereabouts should contact police at 416-808-2222, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers (416-22-TIPS (8477).