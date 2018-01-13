Firefighters extinguish blaze at North York tissue factory

Toronto Fire was on the scene at a Weston Road tissue factory Saturday morning after a fire spotted in the false ceiling spread.

Two employees at the Irving Tissue factory were examined for smoke inhalation by Toronto Emergency Services but otherwise were uninjured, said Toronto Fire Service's Captain David Eckerman.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of at 8:25 a.m. Jan. 13, to investigate a fire in the false ceiling on the building's third floor. They quickly discovered a live fire on the second floor, which they extinguished by 8:37 a.m., then found more flames on the roof.

Firefighters extinguished that fire with an aerial pump, but saw paper pulp smouldering below and removed louvres from the roof to extinguish.