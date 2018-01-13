Man charged in death of 31-year-old woman found in Black Creek

Toronto Police have charged a 24-year-old man with second degree murder in connection with the August 17, 2017 murder of Virgil Jack.

Nicholas Johnson was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with the crime and he appeared in court at 100 Finch Ave. W. on Jan. 12 to face the second degree murder charge.

The charge stems from the discovery of the body of a 31-year old woman, since identified as Jack of Toronto, in Black Creek running through Derrydowns Park near the Finch Avenue West entrance.

Jack was found with vital signs absent and was pronounced dead at the scene.