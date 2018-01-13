ICYMI: Tim Hortons protests, No Pants Subway Ride and more

Had a busy week? Feeling out of the loop? We have you covered.
Here is a selection of five of the most-read stories from Metroland Media Toronto for the week of January 6 to 12.
1. Unions picket Scarborough Tim Hortons to protest 'petty' employer cuts
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/8045728-unions-picket-scarborough-tim-hortons-to-protest-petty-employer-cuts
2. EXCLUSIVE: Salvation Army's New Hope Leslieville shelter opens its doors
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/community-story/8044428-exclusive-salvation-army-s-new-hope-leslieville-shelter-opens-its-doors
3. TTC riders strip to skivvies for Toronto's annual No Pants Subway Ride
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/whatson-story/8040505-ttc-riders-strip-to-skivvies-for-toronto-s-annual-no-pants-subway-ride
4. Etobicoke parents advocate for school nutrition funding in Toronto budget
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/8044418-etobicoke-parents-advocate-for-school-nutrition-funding-in-toronto-budget
5. Family of Birch Cliff mother killed crossing Kingston Road grateful for support
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/8039031-family-of-birch-cliff-mother-killed-crossing-kingston-road-grateful-for-support
