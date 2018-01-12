Premier Kathleen Wynne calls cutting girl's hijab 'act of hatred'

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne condemned an attack on a Scarborough sixth grader wearing a hijab Friday as a “cowardly act of hatred.”

Toronto police said a man assaulted the girl with scissors, cutting her hijab as she walked to Pauline Johnson Junior Public School in Agincourt.

On Twitter, Wynne said such an attack “does not represent who we are.”

“We must stand firm in our support of this young girl who was assaulted simply for wearing a hijab,” she added.

— Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) January 12, 2018

Soo Wong, MPP for Scarborough-Agincourt, called the assault “unacceptable and hateful” and said she personally stands behind the student’s decision to wear the headscarf.

“We all need to standup for this young girl and any Ontarians who wear the hijab,” Wong tweeted, after stating “this is NOT the #Ontario that I know” in response to the assault.

— Soo Wong (@SooWongMPP) January 12, 2018