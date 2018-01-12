Premier Kathleen Wynne calls cutting girl's hijab 'act of hatred'

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne condemned an attack on a Scarborough sixth grader wearing a hijab Friday as a “cowardly act of hatred.”
Toronto police said a man assaulted the girl with scissors, cutting her hijab as she walked to Pauline Johnson Junior Public School in Agincourt.
On Twitter, Wynne said such an attack “does not represent who we are.”
“We must stand firm in our support of this young girl who was assaulted simply for wearing a hijab,” she added.
This is a cowardly act of hatred, and it has no place in Ontario. This does not represent who we are. We must stand firm in our support of this young girl who was assaulted simply for wearing a hijab.
— Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) January 12, 2018
Soo Wong, MPP for Scarborough-Agincourt, called the assault “unacceptable and hateful” and said she personally stands behind the student’s decision to wear the headscarf.
“We all need to standup for this young girl and any Ontarians who wear the hijab,” Wong tweeted, after stating “this is NOT the #Ontario that I know” in response to the assault.
It is unacceptable for anyone to attack another person for wearing hijab; this is NOT the #Ontario that I know! I stand firm to support this #ScarbTO @tdsb student for wearing her hijab #onpoli https://t.co/uLrAaZVrrO
— Soo Wong (@SooWongMPP) January 12, 2018
Toronto Mayor John Tory said no child should ever be afraid to walk to school because of what they're wearing.
"I join with all Toronto residents in standing up to such an act of hatred. Intolerance and hate of any kind, including Islamophobia, has no place in our city, our province or our country," he said.
Police are searching for a suspect, described as an Asian man in his 20s.
