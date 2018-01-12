Girl attacked by man with scissors who cut off her hijab in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after a girl was attacked by a man wielding scissors in Scarborough Friday.

Toronto police said the girl was on her way to school, Pauline Johnson Junior Public School at 35 Dunmurray Blvd., near Warden Avenue and Huntingwood Drive, when a man with scissors assaulted her and cut off her hijab shortly before 9 a.m. Jan. 12.

“The man has fled,” Const. David Hopkinson said.

The girl arrived at her school after the attack, and police were called.

The suspect has been described by police as Asian and appearing to be in his 20s, standing between five-foot-eight and six-foot, with a medium build, black hair, mustache and eye glasses. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information should contact 42 Division at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).