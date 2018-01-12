Woman, 62, hit by TTC bus, seriously hurt near Yonge and Eglinton

A 62-year-old woman seriously hurt when struck by a TTC bus in Midtown Toronto was the first of 10 pedestrians who were hit by vehicles in a 90-minute span in the city Thursday evening.
Toronto police said the 62 year old was struck by the bus on Eglinton Avenue, just west of Yonge Street, at 5:28 p.m. Jan. 11.
“The injuries were initially considered life-threatening. However, the woman was upgraded to non-life-threatening condition,” Const. Clint Stibbe said. “After she was struck by the bus, she additionally suffered a medical episode which may or may not have been related to the actual collision.”
The woman was the first of 10 pedestrians struck by vehicles in a span of about 90 minutes that evening.
“One of the contributing factors was the rain,” Stibbe said. “(Rain) disperses any lighting that may be in the area, and it essentially makes it harder for everybody to see whether you’re a pedestrian, a cyclist or a driver. And what we are asking is that all drivers pay more attention. Pedestrians, make sure you make eye contact with the drivers so that you know that they know you’re there.”
Stibbe noted some of the collisions involved mid-block crossings.
“But, primarily, it appeared to be left turns at intersections where pedestrians were being struck,” he added.
A 62-year-old woman seriously hurt when struck by a TTC bus in Midtown Toronto was the first of 10 pedestrians who were hit by vehicles in a 90-minute span in the city Thursday evening.
Toronto police said the 62 year old was struck by the bus on Eglinton Avenue, just west of Yonge Street, at 5:28 p.m. Jan. 11.
“The injuries were initially considered life-threatening. However, the woman was upgraded to non-life-threatening condition,” Const. Clint Stibbe said. “After she was struck by the bus, she additionally suffered a medical episode which may or may not have been related to the actual collision.”
The woman was the first of 10 pedestrians struck by vehicles in a span of about 90 minutes that evening.
“One of the contributing factors was the rain,” Stibbe said. “(Rain) disperses any lighting that may be in the area, and it essentially makes it harder for everybody to see whether you’re a pedestrian, a cyclist or a driver. And what we are asking is that all drivers pay more attention. Pedestrians, make sure you make eye contact with the drivers so that you know that they know you’re there.”
Stibbe noted some of the collisions involved mid-block crossings.
“But, primarily, it appeared to be left turns at intersections where pedestrians were being struck,” he added.
A 62-year-old woman seriously hurt when struck by a TTC bus in Midtown Toronto was the first of 10 pedestrians who were hit by vehicles in a 90-minute span in the city Thursday evening.
Toronto police said the 62 year old was struck by the bus on Eglinton Avenue, just west of Yonge Street, at 5:28 p.m. Jan. 11.
“The injuries were initially considered life-threatening. However, the woman was upgraded to non-life-threatening condition,” Const. Clint Stibbe said. “After she was struck by the bus, she additionally suffered a medical episode which may or may not have been related to the actual collision.”
The woman was the first of 10 pedestrians struck by vehicles in a span of about 90 minutes that evening.
“One of the contributing factors was the rain,” Stibbe said. “(Rain) disperses any lighting that may be in the area, and it essentially makes it harder for everybody to see whether you’re a pedestrian, a cyclist or a driver. And what we are asking is that all drivers pay more attention. Pedestrians, make sure you make eye contact with the drivers so that you know that they know you’re there.”
Stibbe noted some of the collisions involved mid-block crossings.
“But, primarily, it appeared to be left turns at intersections where pedestrians were being struck,” he added.