Woman, 62, hit by TTC bus, seriously hurt near Yonge and Eglinton

A 62-year-old woman seriously hurt when struck by a TTC bus in Midtown Toronto was the first of 10 pedestrians who were hit by vehicles in a 90-minute span in the city Thursday evening.

Toronto police said the 62 year old was struck by the bus on Eglinton Avenue, just west of Yonge Street, at 5:28 p.m. Jan. 11.

“The injuries were initially considered life-threatening. However, the woman was upgraded to non-life-threatening condition,” Const. Clint Stibbe said. “After she was struck by the bus, she additionally suffered a medical episode which may or may not have been related to the actual collision.”

The woman was the first of 10 pedestrians struck by vehicles in a span of about 90 minutes that evening.