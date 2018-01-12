Boy semi-conscious after being hit by car in North York

A boy is recovering after being struck by a car in North York Friday.

Toronto police said the incident happened on Leslie Street near Van Horne Avenue, south of Finch Avenue East, just before 8 a.m. Jan. 12.

The boy, between eight and 11 years old, was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

“According to the reports, he was thrown a fair distance. He was semi-conscious when people got to him,” police spokesperson Const. David Hopkinson said.