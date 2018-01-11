Toronto police ask for help finding missing man last seen in The Annex

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 27-year-old man last seen in The Annex area.

Efren Medrano was last seen in the area of Bloor Street and Bedford Road at 1 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3.

He was described by police as bald, five-foot-four and 160 pounds with a heavy build and long black beard. He was last seen wearing a grey coat and white T-shirt.

Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Thursday, Jan. 11, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.