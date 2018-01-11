Toronto police ask for help finding missing man last seen in The Annex

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 27-year-old man last seen in The Annex area.
Efren Medrano was last seen in the area of Bloor Street and Bedford Road at 1 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3.
He was described by police as bald, five-foot-four and 160 pounds with a heavy build and long black beard. He was last seen wearing a grey coat and white T-shirt.
Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Thursday, Jan. 11, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact 53 Division police at 416-808-5300. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
