Man critically hurt in work accident in Etobicoke

A man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after falling from a platform while working in Etobicoke.
Reports suggest the man fell approximately 15 feet while working in the area of Kipling and Horner avenues at approximately 11 a.m.
It is unknown what type of work the man was doing. He was taken to hospital by emergency run.
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.
Anyone with information about the investigation can contact the Ministry of Labour at 1-877-202-0008.
