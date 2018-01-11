UPDATE: Woman hit by truck near Yonge and Lawrence

A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in Toronto’s Yonge and Lawrence neighbourhood Thursday, Jan. 11.
The woman was hit at Yonge Street and Ranleigh Avenue at approximately 9:30 a.m.
The driver remained on scene.
The woman was initially reported to be in critical condition, but her injuries are no longer considered life-threatening.
Toronto police closed the area to traffic for an investigation, reopening it during the noon hour.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police traffic services at 416-808-1900. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
