UPDATE: Missing girl, 15, last seen near Ryerson University in Toronto found

A missing 15-year-old girl last seen downtown near Ryerson University has been found.
Kyleigh Bedard had been last seen in the area of Jarvis and Gerrard streets at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10.
She was described by police as white, five-foot-two and 110 pounds with a pierced nose, blue eyes and long straight brown hair. She had been last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.
Police released her photo and asked for the public’s help finding her Thursday, Jan. 11, noting investigators were concerned for her safety.
On Friday, Jan. 12, police announced she had been found and thanked those who assisted with the search.
