Missing girl, 15, last seen near Ryerson University in Toronto

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl last seen downtown near Ryerson University.
Kyleigh Bedard was last seen in the area of Jarvis and Gerrard streets at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10.
She was described by police as white, five-foot-two and 110 pounds with a pierced nose, blue eyes and long straight brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.
Police released her photo and asked for the public’s help finding her Thursday, Jan. 11, noting investigators are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact 51 Division police at 416-808-5100. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
