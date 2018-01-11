Missing girl, 15, last seen near Ryerson University in Toronto

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl last seen downtown near Ryerson University.

Kyleigh Bedard was last seen in the area of Jarvis and Gerrard streets at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10.

She was described by police as white, five-foot-two and 110 pounds with a pierced nose, blue eyes and long straight brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Police released her photo and asked for the public’s help finding her Thursday, Jan. 11, noting investigators are concerned for her safety.