Man shows up at hospital after being shot downtown Toronto

A 23-year-old man showed up at a Toronto hospital after being shot multiple times in the downtown area early Thursday.
Toronto police said they were initially called to a nightclub at King and Bathurst streets for a person with a gun at 2:57 a.m. Jan. 11.
Police then received numerous calls for the sound of gunshots.
Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said the shooting took place in an underground parking lot next to an alleyway near King and Bathurst.
“There was some sort of altercation,” she said. “Sounds of gunshots were heard. Multiple men were seen running away from an alleyway in that location. Shell casings were located on scene.”
The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the body and went to hospital on his own. His injuries aren’t life-threatening.
Police have a vague description of the shooter.
