Man shows up at hospital after being shot downtown Toronto

A 23-year-old man showed up at a Toronto hospital after being shot multiple times in the downtown area early Thursday.

Toronto police said they were initially called to a nightclub at King and Bathurst streets for a person with a gun at 2:57 a.m. Jan. 11.

Police then received numerous calls for the sound of gunshots.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said the shooting took place in an underground parking lot next to an alleyway near King and Bathurst.