Humber's Lakeshore Campus named Ontario's first fair trade college

Humber College’s Lakeshore Campus was recently recognized as Ontario’s first fair trade college.

The Canadian Fair Trade Network (CFTN) designation was granted to Humber’s south Etobicoke campus on Wednesday, Jan. 10 for the college’s promotion of social and environmental sustainability and innovation.

Already as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers, Humber president Chris Whitaker said achieving the designation is part of the college’s five-year plan to make its campuses more sustainable, and reflects Humber’s commitment to the values of “justice, respect and sustainability.”

“We will continue to improve students’ sustainable food choices on campus and support the global fair business community by working to achieve Fair Trade designation for our North Campus, as well,” he said in a statement.