Humber's Lakeshore Campus named Ontario's first fair trade campus

Humber College’s Lakeshore Campus was recently recognized as Ontario’s first Fair Trade Campus.
The Canadian Fair Trade Network (CFTN) designation was granted to Humber’s south Etobicoke campus on Wednesday, Jan. 10 for the college’s promotion of social and environmental sustainability and innovation.
Already as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers, Humber president Chris Whitaker said achieving the designation is part of the college’s five-year plan to make its campuses more sustainable, and reflects Humber’s commitment to the values of “justice, respect and sustainability.”
“We will continue to improve students’ sustainable food choices on campus and support the global fair business community by working to achieve Fair Trade designation for our North Campus, as well,” he said in a statement.
The college received the Fair Trade Campus designation for its commitment to ensuring the availability of fair trade products, such as coffee, tea and chocolate in vending machines, the bookstore, and campus eateries and catering by Chartwells.
The designation also recognizes Humber’s efforts to educate students and staff about these products and the importance of the fair trade movement.
“I am very excited to welcome Humber Lakeshore into the Fair Trade Campus community,” CFTN’s Torrye McKenzie said in a statement. “Humber students are joining 520,289 other students across Canada who are prioritizing conscious consumerism.”
