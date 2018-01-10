Toronto man, 57, facing sex trafficking, assault charges

A 57-year-old Toronto man is facing a host of charges related to human trafficking.

According to Toronto police, a man separately recruited two women, 18 and 21, under the guise of a job posting seeking a registered massage therapist. Instead, the women were allegedly coerced into working in the sex trade.

Toronto police say the man took photos of the women in states of undress and posted them on a classified listings website as well as his own personal site. He also allegedly threatened both women and sexually assaulted one of them, while making arrangements for people to have sex with the women for money in his apartment.

On Friday, Jan. 5, the women reportedly attempted to flee, and one was assaulted before being able to escape and contact police.