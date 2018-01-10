Sinkhole big enough to swallow car opens on Yonge Street near Hwy. 401

A large sinkhole has shut down two traffic lanes on Yonge Street, just south of York Mills Road, Wednesday, Jan. 10.

City work crews are attending to the large sinkhole, which appeared Wednesday morning at William Carson Crescent, just south of Highway 401, and is large enough to swallow a car.

While the cause of the sinkhole is as of yet unknown, city workers speculate it may have been caused by a watermain breaking during the recent deep freeze unbeknownst to all. With temperatures warming, it may well be possible the frozen water from the leak melted, creating a pool of liquid and causing the street to cave in.

It’s currently unknown when the lanes will reopen.